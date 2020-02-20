The Meres leisure centre played host for the first time this season to the Senior County Table Tennis Championships Premier Division.

The standard of play was exceptional high with some amazing matches on view.

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club had several umpires on officiating duty at this event.

Officials from Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club. (29532928)

As well as the experienced Peter May and Alex Mercer, there were some of the club's up and coming youngsters – Flynn Connolly, Tom Konarski (not pictured), Viren Panchal and Mitchell Lee, who were also in action.

Club chairman Darran Leete said: “I am very proud of all the club umpires who did such an amazing job over the weekend. I am so pleased we have been able to bring an event like this to the town.

"It showcases the sport at the highest level and highlights the excellent facilities we have here in Grantham.”

The club would also like to thank Paul Stokes, SKDC and Lewis Coverley from 1Life who assisted with ensuring the venue was ready and available to use for the event.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold four sessions a week at The Meres leisure centre, Tuesdays 7-9pm, Fridays 7-9pm and Saturdays 12-2pm (beginners and novices) 2-4pm (intermediate and advanced). Find the club on Facebook.

Read more Other Sport