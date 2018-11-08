Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club teams had a busy month of October with their junior, senior and women’s teams all in action.

It was the three National Junior League teams that got October under way on the first weekend of the month.

Chandlers A found the going tough at Wellingborough, losing all five matches in Division One. Chandlers B in Division Two fared slightly better, drawing two and losing three. In Division Three, Chandlers C mirrored the results of the B team, tying twice and suffering defeat in three.

The first two days of competition are used to find out which division each team should be in, so there is promotion and relegation. The third and fourth days determine who finish as champions of each division. Day two fixtures take place on November 24.

The following weekend saw the club's Senior British League team travel to Ormesby in the north-east for day two days of the SBL competition (day one being way back in September).

The team's first tie of the weekend saw them take on the home side Ormesby IV and lose 7-2. Chandlers did grab a victory to round the day off as they ran out 6-3 winners over Pudsey.

Sunday’s games saw the Grantham team slump to two defeats, 6-3 against North Ayrshire III and 7-2 against Derwent II.These losses left Chandlers in seventh place on two points.

Six days later, the club's Women’s British League team start their Division Four campaign with a 3-3 draw against Graham Spicer. This was followed in the mid-morning session with a 4-2 victory over Youngs TTC. The late afternoon session saw a 5-1 defeat to Joola Plymouth who eventually ended the weekend undefeated.

Sunday had a small change in line-up as Jody Cox replaced 13-year-old Walton Girls pupil Emily Winfield who performed brilliantly on the Saturday, despite being one of the youngest competitors at the event.

The day started with a 6-0 whitewash of Burton Uxbridge IV, then a 4-2 win over Stanek Old Spots. These two victories propelled Grantham into second spot in the table with seven points, three behind leaders Joola Plymouth who have 10.