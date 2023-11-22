Home   Sport   Article

Former Grantham Town player Dennis Rhule leaves Newark and Sherwood United as assistant manager

By Rob Currell
Published: 09:00, 22 November 2023

Surprising news has come out from the area's highest-ranked football team as Newark and Sherwood United have announced the departure of their assistant manager.

It was announced last night (Tuesday) that Dennis Rhule, a former Grantham Town player, was to leave the club.

"Assistant manager Dennis Rhule will no longer be part of the management group," said a spokesman from the club.

Dennis Rhule.
Manager Jonathan D’Laryea added: “I express my sincere gratitude for all that Dennis has done for me and the team, but I feel now is the time to continue in a different direction.

"Dennis is not the reason we find ourselves in a poor league position.

"It is a shared responsibility between myself, the players, and the whole management group which we will look to improve on.”

Dennis Rhule. Image: Rob Currell.
"As a club, we thank Dennis for everything he has done for us," said the club spokesman.

"He has played a massive part in this season and last, including winning the Notts Senior Cup for the first time ever.

"Dennis will continue to be a friend of the club and we wish him all the best for the future."

Rhule has previously played and coached at several clubs including Grantham Town.

