Former Grantham Town player Dennis Rhule leaves Newark and Sherwood United as assistant manager
Surprising news has come out from the area's highest-ranked football team as Newark and Sherwood United have announced the departure of their assistant manager.
It was announced last night (Tuesday) that Dennis Rhule, a former Grantham Town player, was to leave the club.
"Assistant manager Dennis Rhule will no longer be part of the management group," said a spokesman from the club.
Manager Jonathan D’Laryea added: “I express my sincere gratitude for all that Dennis has done for me and the team, but I feel now is the time to continue in a different direction.
"Dennis is not the reason we find ourselves in a poor league position.
"It is a shared responsibility between myself, the players, and the whole management group which we will look to improve on.”
"As a club, we thank Dennis for everything he has done for us," said the club spokesman.
"He has played a massive part in this season and last, including winning the Notts Senior Cup for the first time ever.
"Dennis will continue to be a friend of the club and we wish him all the best for the future."
Rhule has previously played and coached at several clubs including Grantham Town.