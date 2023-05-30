The county athletics competition returned to Grantham with day two of the joint Humberside and Lincolnshire championships being held at South Kesteven Sports Stadium, hosted by Lincs Athletics.

Eleven Grantham AC athletes competed across two counties athletics championships (Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire) that weekend, and in 26 track and field events secured 14 golds, seven silvers and five bronze positions.

The throwing events were particularly successful again.

Chris Bainbridge winds up to unleash the shot. Photo: Ken Smith

Performances of note included three golds for Mark Atkin (VM45) in the long jump, shot put and discus over at the Nottinghamshire Championships.

For Christopher Bainbridge (SenM), there were three golds and a silver in the shot put, discus, hammer and javelin in the Lincolnshire Championships.

However, a milestone unlikely to be repeated went to Malcolm Fenton (VM65). In securing his three championship golds, he has now achieved a total of 100 county championships titles in athletics across five decades of competitions.

Congratulations must go to him for that level of dogged perseverance and stamina, and to everyone else who took part.

Results: Women – U13 Thea Amelia Porter – 200m. 1. 30.27s; U17 Sofia Daniele – LJ. 1. 4.81m; U20 Abigail Davis – 400m. 2. 85.27s PB, 3,000m. 2. 14:52.85 PB, LJ. 3. 3.61m PB; Sen. Sage Garner – SP. 3. 7.66m; Vet40 Helen Gilbert – SP. 2. 9.02m, DT. 2. 19.56m, HT. 1. 36.15m. Men – U11 Jivanraj Vijayaraj – 80m. 3. 12.89s, 150m. 3. 24.94s, LJ. 3. 2.28m; U11 Lukas Ellis – 600m. 1. 2:06.62; Sen. – Christopher Bainbridge SP. 1. 11.93m, DT. 1. 35.76m, HT. 1. 48.69m, JT. 2. 42.99m; Vet45 – Mark Atkin – LJ. 1. 5.39m, SP. 1. 9.99m, DT. 1. 31.05m; Vet60 Paul Davidson – 5,000m. 1. 22:02.27; Vet65 Malcolm Fenton – SP. 1 6.63m, HT. 1. 39.81m, JT. 1. 9.99m.

Grantham Athletic Club training takes place at South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Wednesday evenings: juniors at 6pm and seniors at 7pm – www.granthamac.com