Touch Gloves Boxing Gym travelled down to Torbay for the Riviera Box Cup last weekend.

First up the club had Lexi Miller claiming a silver medal in Saturday’s under-60kg development final.

Lexi let her emotions take control early on in the bout, but once she beat the battle with her emotions she finished strongly and composed with some lovely counter shots landing, but it was just a little to late to claim gold.

Moving on to Sunday, first up was Learna Buff.

After the disappointment of claiming silver in the Manchester Box Cup the week before, Learna started her bout strongly.

But her opponent was not about to roll over.

After three close, hard fought rounds, Learna came away winning gold from the under-54kg development final.

Hayden Lloyd won the silver medal in the under-60kg development final.

Hayden returned to the ring after a lengthy spell out, with his exams taking priority.

In the first round, Hayden started the stronger of the pair, with some fine footwork on the inside.

As the fight went on, his energy levels dipped and his opponent claimed his range, landing the more eye-catching shots for the judges to see.

Nevertheless, Hayden displayed a lot of heart and kept going forward and just fell short of claiming gold.