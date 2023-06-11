Grantham Amateur Boxing Club had two of their boxers in action in the ring recently.

Will Preston took on Alcapone Price (Jonny’s Gym, Sheffield) at the Olive Grove Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Will boxed brilliantly throughout the three round contest but club coach Dave Mccready said “he got caught by walkiing on to too many shots”.

Will narrowly lost the bout on a split decision.

There was a surprise for the two boxers at the end of the show when the judges called Will and Alcapone back to ringside.

They were given bout of the night and the pair were judged to be boxers of the night for their outstanding performance during their three rounds together.

Meanwhile, Grantham ABC’s Robin Stockdale was in action against Morgan Travis (Thetford Town ABC) at the Breckland Leisure Centre, Norfolk.

Robin entered the ring for his very first skills contest in which there is no winner or loser.

The bouts allow boxers to show off their skills and introduce them to the ring as they begin their boxing careers.

Over the three rounds, Robin boxed extremely well, his skills showing how far he has progressed since he first stepped in to the Alexandra Road-based boxing gym.

