Two members of Grantham Running Club took part in the Edwinstowe Trail 10K.

The race, like many others, was cancelled last year due to the ongoing global pandemic, with many participants choosing to transfer their entries to the 2021 event.

The route utilised the undulating tracks and trails of Sherwood Forest and twice passed the imposing ancient Major Oak. Conditions on the day were uncomfortably cold on the start line but pretty much ideal for racing once runners warmed up.

Gav Meadows (53490857)

Gav Meadows was looking to build on a solid 41-minute road outing at the Friskney 10K Poppy Run two weeks previously.

Unsure what to expect on the start line, he paced the first four miles conservatively, averaging just over seven minutes per mile. This was partly dictated by the undulating nature of the course.

Luckily the last two-plus miles contained a lot of downhill, allowing for a faster finish. Gav finished 16th overall in a field of 361, clocking 42min 42sec.

He said "Given the nature of the course, I’m pleased with how close I came to the time I ran on a flat road course two weeks ago."

Rick Dobbs (53490860)

Rick Dobbs was looking for a controlled tempo run as he works his way back to full fitness after an Achilles injury.

Like Gav, he also opted for a cautious start, completing the first mile in just over eight minutes. From there, he kept it fairly consistent throughout, despite the course being far from flat.

Rick snuck under the 50-minute barrier, clocking 49:45, finishing 84th overall.

He said: "I enjoyed the variety offered by the course despite there being very little room to overtake in places. I’ll definitely be back to do this race again in the future."