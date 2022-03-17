Grantham Squash and Fitness Centre has appointed a new general manager whose aim is to get more people through its doors, whether playing squash, racketball or working out in the gym.

Bryn Vivian, who started his new role at the beginning of March, is passionate about the sport and his message to the local community is simple – the club has something to offer everyone.

“Squash and racketball can be played by all ages and abilities, and are not only a great way of keeping fit and staying in shape but are fun and very social,” said Bryn, who has been a member of the Harlaxton Road club for 12 years.

Bryn Vivian.

“We want to work with local schools to give more youngsters the opportunity to try out the sport, as well as encouraging people in the wider community to have a go.”

Club chairman David Goodridge said he was delighted to announce the appointment, which he considered the start of a new era for the club.

David said: “Bryn has a wealth of experience from a career in international sales to running a business here in Grantham, and I am sure he will help us achieve our ambitions.

“He will work alongside our present manager Keith Paddock, who is retiring at the end of the year after two decades of service. Keith has been a great asset to the club and we want to thank him for all his hard work over the years. “

Grantham Squash Club was founded in 1961 with a single wooden court and today provides six courts, a large well-equipped gym, two studios for fitness classes and spinning, and a bar and snooker room.

Bryn, who learned how to play squash at Stamford School, and has been playing for 50 years, added: “I am looking forward to working with Sonya Toulson, the club’s administration manager, and the committee to help the club achieve its huge potential.

“We have exciting plans in the pipeline and are kick-starting things off with lots more social events and activities, including a quiz night on the first Friday of every month.”

Anyone who is interested in finding out more can contact Sonya Toulson on 01476 561449, email info@granthamsquash.co.uk or Bryn Vivian on 07432 748904. Further information is also available at www.granthamsquash.co.uk