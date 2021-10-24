Three members of Grantham Running Club made the journey to London last Sunday to take part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Originally due to take place in October last year, Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Ros Sadler were all running and raising money for Young Lives v Cancer.

All three ladies went into the event off the back of running solo at Equinox24 and the virtual London Marathon the previous weekend, so there were no great plans to bank any personal bests.

Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Ros Sadler (52366507)

The race started on The Mall and took in a couple of miles of iconic London streets and then into the very picturesque St James’s Park, Green Park, Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. The course then worked its way to the finish back in Hyde Park.

Approximately 16,000 people took part which did result in a fair bit of congestion at times, and the weaving in and out resulted in the girls all covering more than the 13.1 miles for which they signed up.

The event was really well supported throughout the course, in the race village afterwards and a great medal, T-shirt and goody bag were just rewards.

First home was Julie in a time of 2hr 2min 28sec, Ros in 2:11:59 and Rachel in 2:42:51.