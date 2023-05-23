In the world of running, there is the well-worn adage of 'nothing new on race day'.

However, following a rush of blood to the head which resulted in an impromptu entry into a half marathon around Lisbon, Grantham Running Club member Naomi Rivers threw this received wisdom out of the window.

Wearing new shoes, a new hydration vest and carrying previously untested race fuel, Naomi set off at 9:30am full of optimism and blissfully ignorant of the route ahead.

Naomi Rivers negotiates the tracks and trails of the Lisbon Eco Half Marathon.

The Lisbon Eco Half Marathon course comprised a mixture of tracks and forest trails and presented a more adventurous challenge than standard road races – and it was compulsory for all competitors to carry a mobile phone.

The course passed the most emblematic points of Monsanto Forest Park, with magnificent views, and connected the mountain to the heart of Lisbon.

The profile of the course turned out to be somewhat mountainous with 573m/1,879ft of elevation and, by mile three, Naomi was wishing she had only entered the 12k option.

By mile six of the gruelling route, she was longing for the “flat” (read: extremely hilly) Whissendine 6ix course back home in the UK. However, applying her usual grim determination she persevered to the end.

In the 24-degree heat, Naomi was finally warm for the first time this year and was thrilled to finish the 13.1 miles in around 2hr 9min – the exact time and distance were difficult to determine due to GPS inconsistencies and the trail nature of the course.