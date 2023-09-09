Sunday’s initially overcast morning saw a few intrepid members of Grantham Running Club arrive at Belvoir Castle for the inaugural running of the half marathon and 10K.

The race route was initially advertised to take in the castle grounds and the surrounding lanes but was changed at the last minute to remain within the castle grounds.

This change resulted in a lot more hills and an increased trail element – much to some runners’ dismay.

Grantham Running Club's Emma Bannister, Daniel Wallace, Catherine Wallace and Warren Stark at Belvoir Castle on Sunday morning.

However, in for a penny and all that, runners received their race briefing, which included the race director being amazed that people run with music when he said ‘no headphones’, and then they were off.

A steep climb was just 100 metres away and it kept going up before finally descending and joining part of the Equinox 24 course.

From there, it was to the top of the drive where runners looped back down to the start/finish on the field, where the long grass grabbed at feet and made it hard going.

Only one more lap to go for those mad enough to be undertaking the half. .

And then the sun came out.

A gruelling race and a hot September morning saw Daniel Wallace first home for GRC with a time of 2hr 6min 51sec, followed by Catherine Wallace in a time of 2:17:44 and Emma Bannister 2:20:53. Warren Stark had to retire injured after one lap.

A total of 128 runners took part in this inaugural half marathon, with first male home being Robert Cassy of Sheffield RC in 1:16:30 and first female Jessica Necchi in 1:39:21.

A hard and arduous race but, one that runners will talk about and remember for the aching legs and hills – lots of hills!