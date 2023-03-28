Held twice a year, the March event sees a 5k and half marathon race, with September featuring 5k and 10k races.

For the sold-out spring event there were four classifications: a 5k, 5k canicross, half marathon and half marathon canicross.

Vicky Ball with Monty, Martin Rodell, Vicki Geeson, Gillian Cardus, and Alan Carley with Fergus. (63231769)

All club members opted for the 5k distance with two choosing to run with their canine companions.

The recent wet weather had made its mark on the mostly trail route adding an element of ‘fun’ as the runners dodged puddles and tried to avoid slipping on the slick sections of greasy mud.

In the 5k, Martin Rodell was first home for the club in ninth place with a time of 24min 58sec, having already run three miles to the event. Gillian Cardus and Vicki Geeson ran the race together, coming in 37th and 38th place in 37:34 and 37:40 respectively.

In the 5k canicross, Alan Carley ran with his trusty companion Fergus and with a great time of 21:24 came in third place. Vicki Ball had run the event in 2020 with her dog Monty and was pleased to come in 33 seconds quicker at 24:11 for seventh place.

After the race, everyone enjoyed a slice of homemade cake whilst they discussed their adventures in the mud and how trail shoes would have been beneficial.

The 5k was won by Ben Allen in 17:53 and Jenny McBain 22:38. The 5k canicross was won by Sarah Murdoch in 18:24 and Paul Chandler 19:53.

The half marathon was won by James Ross in 1:19:46 and Samantha Cullen in 1:29:08. The half marathon canicross by Jess Ross 1:37:43 and Steve Bienkowski in 1:57:58.