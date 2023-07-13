Nine members of Grantham Running Club took part in the Rutland Water 10km race last Saturday.

As the name suggests, it was a run round part of the beautiful setting and backdrop of Rutland Water.

The route was an out and back from Whitwell to Normanton and has been described by some runners as twisty but with a nice downhill finish.

Grantham Running Club athletes at the Rutland Water 10k.

Albeit warm, the conditions on the day were favourable with a light breeze across the dam; this certainly helped with the fast times achieved by many of the runners.

First back for GRC and finishing in second place overall was Russel Whittaker in 36min 27sec, gaining him his second podium finish of the season and a new personal best.

Next back and first female for GRC was Hannah Whittaker who crossed the line in 44:58, earning her the sub-45 she was aiming for as well as a PB. She was soon followed by a strong performance from Clive George in 47:06.

Nicci Whittaker was next to cross the finish line in 49:04, smashing the sub-50 minute target she had been chasing, earning a shiny new PB of more than four minutes.

Harriet Morgan crossed the line in a very respectable time of 49:53, with Paula Ebbins finishing strongly in 54:22. Debs Jones had an absolutely incredible run, smashing her sub-hour target to finish in 56:29.

Rounding off the day for GRC were Chloe Amos-Reeves in 1:09:16 in and Vicky Willan in 1:09:52.

There were some incredible performances by GRC on what has been described as a fast, PB-setting course.