Four runners from Grantham Running Club headed to the coast to race in the Skegness 10k last Sunday.

The race was organised by Skegness Coasters Running Club and was held at Butlin's on the flat and traffic-free roads within the resort. The race was well supported with 400 runners turning out on a sunny morning by the sea.

Proceeds from the race went to local charities and to cover the cost of next year’s event.

The Grantham Running Club quartet at the Skegness 10k. (62405293)

First back for the club was Daniel Pearce in 40min 4sec, setting a new personal best by 40 seconds and finishing in 34th place. Pleased with his performance and only just missing out on a sub-40, he hopes to break that barrier soon.

Next home for GRC was Robin Atter in 40:29, finishing in 38th place. He was happy with his time and also hopes to break sub-40 in the future.

Paul Jepson also had a great race, coming in at 49:00, giving him an age grading of 72.23 per cent and a season's best time.

Next back was Zane Wojtowicz. A fairly new member to GRC, Zane's previous 10k time, set at the Lincoln 10K in 2022, was 52:05. She has been running with the club and the training showed on the day with a fantastic time of 50:31, which gave her a PB and 24th female.

All runners received a medal, a Skegness 10k water bottle and a Butlin's tote bag. The four members made the most of being at the coast on a sunny day, enjoying food and the seaside afterwards.

The overall winner was Ryan Page of Lincoln Wellington in 32:25. First lady was Sophie George of Lincoln Wellington in 39:13.