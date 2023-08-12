Members of Grantham Tennis Club travelled to Chesterfield at the weekend for the Chesterfield LD Tennis Tournament.

They had a fantastic time with loads of medals won through all the divisions as many of the Grantham Tennis Club players placed in the event.

Results, singles events: Aiden Bennet – Division One Singles – gold medal, Ryan Caven – Division One Singles – bronze medal, Shannon Bennet – Division One Singles – bronze medal, Alex Hopkins – Division Two Singles – bronze medal, Sophie Widdowson – Division Two Singles – gold medal, Rebecca Gray – Division Two Singles – silver medal, Toby Webb – Division Three Singles – silver medal, Peter Norton – Division Three Singles – bronze medal.

Members of Grantham Tennis Club who competed at Chesterfield over the weekend.

Results, doubles events: Aiden Bennet and Ryan Caven – Division One Doubles – silver medal, Shannon Bennet and Steven Uttley – Division One Doubles – gold medal, Alex Hopkins and Grace Stockdale – Division Two Doubles – fourth place.

All players are part of a special Olympics training squad that all train at Grantham Tennis Club

Congratulations go to all players that played in this week’s tournament.

n If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club has a large disability programme which is accessible to all.

The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities including, nine outdoor courts, four indoor courts, a gym, café, bar, and an art gallery.

For more information about any of the above, pop into the club’s reception or call 01476 5991391.