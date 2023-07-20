The weather was windy but the sun was out at the start of Grantham Tennis Club’s inaugural Wimbledon social tournament at the weekend.

The event was at full capacity to mark the men’s final day at Wimbledon.

The standard was not quite like at Wimbledon but the enjoyment was better – and no smashing of rackets on the net post!

The first round started just after 10am following a quick warm-up. Some players were already looking forward to strawberries and cream at the first break.

Halfway through, scores were very close. The two players with the most games after the four rounds would claim the winning title. Each round, players had to change court and get a new partner. Even if losing, every game counted at the end.

As the third round was coming to an end, grey clouds covered the sky and the accompanying rain was torrential. Everyone managed to dash for cover before getting drenched.

Thankfully, it was only a 10-minute shower so the final round continued to be played, even if cut slightly short.

Final standings had Fiona and Mike as the winning female and male. As a result, they get to keep the trophy for six months apiece.

A great morning of tennis was enjoyed by all.

The trophy was donated to the club by the Rowe family to remember their parents May and Harry who were members of the club and loved tennis. The engraving on the trophy at the family’s request reads “Remembering great games”.

The tournament was clearly loved by all players and onlookers. GTC will certainly make this a regular occasion in the future.

If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community.

The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities including nine outdoor courts, four indoor courts, a gym, café, bar and an art gallery.

For more information about any of the above, pop into the club’s reception or call 01476 591391.