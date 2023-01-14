Grantham Running Club’s resident rolling stone Nev Chamberlain continued his mission to run races in far flung places with a trip round the Adana Half Marathon in South East Turkey.

The international running event has taken place each year since 2011 over a super-flat course with only two feet of elevation.

Nev finished the race in 2hr 3min 6sec which was around four minutes slower than his time at the same event last year, possibly due to an extra lap in the sun taking its toll.

Grantham Running Club roaming member Nev Chamberlain in South East Turkey for the Adana Half Marathon. (61752259)

