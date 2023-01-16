Grantham Running Club fielded two strong teams in the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships held at Biscathorpe last weekend.

The course is known for its numerous river crossings where runners can end up in water up to their waists – and it is not unusual for shoes to be lost!

First up was the men's race which took place over 10k.

Grantham Running Club ladies at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships.

First back for GRC was Peter Bonner in an admirable 45min 10sec, the deep water crossings posing no barrier to him. The evergreen Robert Howbrook was next in 47:06, followed soon after by Richard Payne whose comment was that the course was tough but rewarding.

Club chairman Andrew Pask was next in 48:52 and, though he questioned his sanity, he enjoyed his run. Shortly after was Robin Atter in 50:04, a great time despite needing the odd walk.

Following close behind was Peter Jennings in 51:47, then Paul Davies (55:02), Paul Jepson (56:55), Andrew MacAllister (57:52), Craig Drury (58:03) and Richard Urqhart (1:01:21).

The men's team effort netted them fifth place in the Veterans category.

Next up were the ladies who ran 5.7k.

First back was Holly Durham who, despite initial apprehension about the course, stormed round in a brilliant 28:18. Cross country stalwart Rachel Hamilton was next in a fantastic 28:35.

Holly's sister Penny Hodges also flew round in 32:03 and, despite appearances, really enjoyed herself. Next was Caroline Davies in 33:07.

Closely following was captain Sarah High, who is a regular cross country machine, and ran a determined race to cross the line in 33:26.

Michelle Parzcuk put in a great run to finish in 34:07, followed by Paula Ebbins in a fantastic 39:11.

The ladies' fantastic running earned them first place in the Veterans team event and all came back with their trainers still on their feet!