Eight members of Grantham Running Club took the trip down the A1 to Ferry Meadows for the final race of the Peterborough 5k GP Series.

With temperatures being at least 10 degrees cooler than the previous races, runners took to the start line hoping to make use of this in search of a personal best.

Starting at the visitors centre, runners took a clockwise loop around the lakes before finishing just nearby the Lakeside café.

Grantham Running Club members at Ferry Meadows.

First back for GRC was Sam Dodwell in 18min 44sec, a 26 second PB and the first time he has gone under 19 minutes.

Closely following was Peter Bonner in 19:26 which matched his season's best time and was his fastest time of the series.

Next in was Richard Payne in 19:45 in a amazing return to form, improving by two minutes throughout the series. Robert Howbrook followed in 20:29, which was also his fastest time of the series, and was the only GRC runner to compete in all five races.

Naomi Rivers was the first lady back for GRC, recording a time of 23:58, even with a shoelace malfunction losing her around 30sec, coming away with a season’s best, completing a brilliant series in which she got faster with every race.

Closely following behind was Sylv Hull in 24:26 which was a three second PB from the Nottingham Winter 5k back in 2021. She was also pleased to improve with each race. Zoe Wragg was next in, recording a time of 26:08, capping off a great race series for herself in which she came away with a shiny new PB set in race three.

Rounding off the GRC representation was Julia Hallam who recorded a time of 31:12 which was a season's best for her from the Newstead Abbey 5k.

All runners who competed in at least three or more races took away a commemorative mug for their efforts.

A special mention to Eye Community Runners, Stamford Striders, Nene Valley Harriers, Werrington Jogger and Bushfield Joggers for hosting the events throughout the series.