Sixteen members of Grantham Running Club headed up to a very warm Newcastle to take part in the Great North Run.

The GNR is the world’s largest half marathon and sees runners taking on the 13.1-mile route through the city centre, across the iconic Tyne Bridge, and then heading to the sea front in South Shields.

First home was newbie to the club, Gavin Potter, who produced an excellent time of 1hr 23min 49sec.

He also managed to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in memory of his grandfather.

Next home was Robin Atter who made his way to the coast in a great time of 1:35:22.

Matthew Atter was next back for the club in a time of 1:37:50. This was Matt’s first GNR experience and he wasn’t disappointed by the atmosphere and support along the course.

Daniel Pearce felt the hot conditions took their toll but was helped around the course by the support of the crowds to cross the line in 1:39:15.

Next home for the green and black army, and running for Blood Cancer UK, was Stefan Latter who was left feeling slightly disappointed with his finish time of 1:43:51.

Mark Angeloni found the weather brutal but still managed to finish in a very respectable time of 1:47:41.

Cameron Hoggan came in at 1:55:45, having been plagued with injuries this year.

First lady home for the club was Zoe Wragg who was pleased to bag a new PB of 1:59:41 and a course improvement of more than three minutes over last year’s GNR.

Next lady home was Emma Duncan who completed her third GNR in a time of 2:01:43, giving her a new PB of more than three minutes.

Running for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in memory of her father was Rachel Hamilton who also completed her third GNR in 2:05:32.

The next four back for the club were Esther Fraser-Betts (2:09:25), Mark Edwards (2:23:02), Sarah Whatton (2:58:42) and George Szkoda (3:12:38).

Next across the line were sisters Holly Durham and Penny Hodges who completed in 3:32:31 and 3:32:35. They both ran/walked the course with their father for the British Heart Foundation.

All agreed it was a fantastically supported race and a memorable Great North Run with it being Sir Mo Farah’s last.