Five members of Grantham Running Club made an early morning journey to a chilly Scunthorpe to take part in the North Lincs 10k race.

With a field of 607 runners, the weather conditions were perfect to complement the route which has been specifically created to be fast and flat, providing a great chance to achieve a personal best.

There was also a half marathon race option which was being used as a qualifier event for England representation purposes.

Pictured from left are Grantham Running Club members Sam Dodwell, Paul Jepson, Richard Payne, Zoe Wragg and Wayne Baxter. (62810857)

The first mile of the race headed south down Scotter Road before turning west along Burringham Road for a couple of miles. A drink stop at the half way mark helped refresh runners before the route returned eastwards along Brumby Common Lane, offering views across the Lincolnshire wheat fields. The last section of the race turned into the athletics stadium at Quibell Park, where runners got a grandstand finish on the running track.

Sam Dodwell was the first GRC runner home in an official time of 39:58, only 21 seconds off his PB, so a strong start to the year.

Richard Payne was next in a time of 49:35, a great result considering his recent struggle with injury. He was closely followed by Paul Jepson who was only two seconds behind him, crossing the line in 49:37.

Zoe Wragg was next in a time of 51:26, setting herself a new 10k PB. Wayne Baxter was pleased to finish in 53:01 and is now looking forward to his next 10k race in the spring.

At the finish, runners were presented with an impressive medal and a cupcake.

First place male in the 10k race was Elliott Stones in a great time of 31:30. First female was Abbey Van Dijk from Derby AC in 37:25.