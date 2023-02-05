On a cold but bright and sunny morning, five members of Grantham Running Club made the trip to Sherwood Pines in Nottinghamshire for one of the first competitive races of 2023 – the ‘Nice Work New Year 5k and 10k trail race’.

All five runners had chosen the longer 10k option which involved two laps around the beautiful, frosty landscape of trails and footpaths.

The route was described by the organisers as ‘an undulating course with challenging inclines’ – which means hilly!

Grantham Running Club's Joni Goodband, Yvonne Buckley and Brendon Buckley see the funny side. (62158353)

Once under way, the race was always going to be challenging but, with an overnight frost of -3C, the going underfoot was not too bad and enthusiastic and very vocal marshalling helped all of the runners along the course.

From a GRC perspective, first home for the club was Simon Allsopp in a fabulous chip time of 52min 55sec, followed by Joni Goodband who is still recovering from injury. She ran a very respectable 60:00 dead and later commented that she was pleased with her overall run and performance on the day.

Judi Allsopp was next home for Grantham in 1:08:38 and finally running in almost together were Yvonne Buckley in a time of 1:16:23 and Brendon Buckley who was delighted to be first in his age category with 1:16:25.

The race was won by Ben Walkingshaw in a very respectable time of 38:09, particularly taking the conditions into account. The first female was Sylwia Dmuchowska in a time of 45:38

The general consensus of opinion from all runners/members was that the race was well organised and marshalled, and with biscuits, Jaffa Cakes and fruit at the finish to go with a medal, what’s not to like?