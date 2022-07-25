Two runners from Grantham Running Club made their way to Nottingham for four races that were included in the GP series organised by Holme Pierrepont Running Club.

For Robin Atter and Marj Spendlow, this was their first time competing in the Notts GP series and the daunting task of running four races in two weeks.

Race one was held at Rushcliffe Country Park on June 28 over a four-mile multi-terrain course of grass and gravel paths.

Robin Atter (57890681)

The 246 competitors ran two laps and Robin completed the race in 23min 58sec. Marj put in a time of 33:21 on what was a sunny but breezy day.

Race two at Home Pierrepont was a 10k on a flat course around the lake and roads. The day was overcast with a tail wind during the first mile which turned into a headwind when runners changed direction.

GRC chairman Andrew Pask joined the race as a last minute impulsive entry after feeling good the previous week. He was first back for GRC in 40:48 which was where he was hoping to be.

Marj took on the course for the first time and was very happy with a time of 51:12, beating her Skegness 10k time by more than a minute.

Robin was a little deflated with his time of 43:35 but had not long completed the Edinburgh Marathon, so was still building the pace back up in his legs.

Race three was a 5k along the Victoria Embankment where runners ran towards Trent Bridge, then doubled back on themselves to run towards the Wilford Toll Bridge, then back again.

Weather conditions were lovely with only a slight breeze and the sun shone to make the temperature ideal.

A total of 263 runners took on the very flat riverside circuit and GRC member Gav Meadows came home first for the club in 20:06, followed by Robin who crossed the line in 20:48, then Marj in a time of 25:43.

Race four was the University of Nottingham five miler.

The final leg of the series saw 242 runners racing around the university campus, a tough two lap course comprising many hills before finishing on grass.

Robin set out to treat it as a fun run due to tired legs and completed it in an impressive time of 37:51. He really enjoyed this event and felt good with the legs slowly coming back to pace form.

Marj had never done a five miler before but finished in an impressive time of 44:53, which she was especially pleased with given the hilly nature of the course.

The overall winners of the series were Dan Nugent and Caitlin Bradbury.

Robin took 31st place in the overall standings out of 147 competitors. Marj was 77th out of 147and sixth in her age category.