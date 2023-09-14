Opportunity knocked again for the second time for Sudbrook Moor’s Myra Evangelista and Haley Harding.

It was a massive accolade for them to represent their club, in consecutive years, in the National Grand Final of The Ping Betterball Stableford, played at Thonock Golf Club, Gainsborough.

More than 1,000 English golf clubs entered on their home courses during 2023.

Myra Evangelista and Haley Harding at The Ping Finals last week.

Myra and Haley’s home qualifying scorecard of 49 points was sent to the National Leaderboard in June, and there was an excited wait until late August to discover whether their score would place them in the top 60 pairs.

In last week’s intense heat, a super day at the Grand Final provided competitive golf, gifts, prizes and splendid hospitality – and all the fun of a prestige day. All this was generously provided by the sponsors, Ping Europe, and organised by England Golf.

Myra and Haley are not new to this magnificent achievement, having enjoyed the experience first in 2022. Their Final scorecard of 40 points, again a Betterball stableford, played with handicap indexes of 19 and 25 respectively, earned them an overall sixth place and a valued prize to remind them of another great success.

In June, when the home event was staged, the runners-up were Amanda Roberts with Joan Alton, on 40 points, which was part of a countback with other scores of 40, returned by Mary Gray-Smith playing with Chrissie Keogh, and Margaret Harvey with Susan Molyneux.

Second placed Amanda and Joan were also sent a prize apiece by Ping Europe.