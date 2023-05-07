Thanks to course maintenance week, Belton Park Golf Club is recovering well from the wet winter months.

The first competition for Belton Park Ladies’ Section in April was the Marjorie Moore Trophy, a charity competition. This year’s funds were donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

Winner Jackie Wilson won the best nett and gross with scores of 69 and 79 respectively.

The beginning of April marked 100 years since Belton Park Golf Club was reopened after the First World War. During the war, the course was used for cavalry training. Pictured are ladies’ and gents’ captains Jools Taylor and Bruce Macfarlane cutting a cake to celebrate the centenary.

The annual Lady Captain versus Lady Secretary team challenge took place midway through the month. Lady captain Jools Taylor was thrilled that her team won. The ladies enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches and cream scones.

Fifty-two ladies entered the four ball better ball 2015 Trophy. It was pleasing to see so many ladies taking part at the beginning of the season. Winning pair were Pam Mackey and Issie Guest who scored 42 points.

Belton Park ladies played in the aptly named Coronation Foursomes. Winners were Christine Rudkin and Nicola Routledge. The lady captain organised coronation cupcakes to be served following the competition.

The ladies’ friendly team had a successful start to the season by winning against Blankney at home and Luffenham Heath away.

Belton Park Ladies have also participated in National Knockout Competitions.

In the Taskers Trophy, they won the two leg knockout against Worksop to go through to the next round. In the Daily Mail Foursomes, Anna Clark and Annette Fordham are through to round three after winning against Belton Woods and Stoke Rochford.

Last Saturday, the ladies hosted their very succesful Spring Open, organised by Marjie Thompson.

Preparations are under way for the Charity Fashion Show on Wednesday, May 17 – an evening’s entertainment when Belton Park Ladies will be modelling clothes.