It was a perfect day for the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe, near Louth, with a hard frost, full sun and blue sky.

Biscathorpe is becoming the main venue for the championships.

It has a course with lots of ups and downs, plenty of mud and a stream to negotiate.

Grantham Athletic Club members at Lincs Cross Country Championships (54324837)

Grantham Athletic Club's only under-11 boy Max Kolbert put in a great performance, finishing in second place.

In the under-13 boys', Theo Bacon continued his strong performances, finishing in fourth place, with Ellis Baker and Alex Holt pacing well to give the GAC team third position. After the race, Alex, who had managed to run with only one shoe after losing one in the fast flowing muddy stream, returned to try to find it but to no avail.

Grantham Athletic Club members at Lincs Cross Country Championships (54324877)

In the under-13 girls' Evie Cummings kept well up with the leaders and finished in third place. Isla Kolbert and Isla Machaughten came in strongly to give the team second place.

In the under-17 women, Charlie Blair continued her good performance, finishing in second place.

Grantham Athletic Club members at Lincs Cross Country Championships (54324874)

Harry Denton (under-20 men), who is doing well in the Midlands Cross Country, finished second in the county.

Below are the Grantham AC results:

Grantham Athletic Club members at Lincs Cross Country Championships (54324871)

U11 Boys – Max Kolbert 2nd 10.49; U13 Boys – Theo Bacon 4th 16.47, Ellis Baker 13th 21.03, Alex Holt 14th 21.03, team 3rd position; U13 Girls – Evie Cummings 3rd 18.50, Isla Kolbert 5th 20.22, Isla Machaughton 7th 21.19, team 2nd position; U15 Girls – Amy Kolbert 9th 21.54, Lara Hindmarsh 13th 24.50; U17 Men – Will Hindmarsh 9th 26.15; U17 Women – Charlie Blair 2nd 17.39, Sophie Timms 9th 21.03; U20 Men – Harry Denton 2nd 37.40; Senior Men – George Hatton 5th 38.04.