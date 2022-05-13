The Vitality 10,000 race was held once again on the May Day Bank Holiday and as usual attracted some of Britain's top club runners for the incorporated National 10k championship.

Included on the start line were the likes of Sir Mo Farah and Eilish McColgan.

From the start-line on the Mall, the course wound its way past many of central London's best known landmarks including Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral, The Bank of England, Somerset House, Whitehall, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament – with the finish line right outside Buckingham Palace!

Grantham Running Club's Paul and Caroline Davis, with daughter Abigail (Grantham AC). (56541984)

Starting off in several waves, runners were treated to fantastic support by enthusiastic spectators as well as musical groups, choirs and DJs.

Representing Grantham Running Club at the event were Caroline and Paul Davis, along with their daughter Abigail who competes for Grantham Athletic Club.

ll three had run the previous day's Langtoft 10k and so planned a fairly sedate race, taking in the sights.

The trio crossed the start line together but after much zig-zagging through the congested streets, Caroline moved ahead and lost sight of Paul and Abigail.

Caroline completed the course in a respectable 53 minutes 32 seconds, although the distance recorded on her GPS watch was nearer 10.4km.

As Paul and Abigail neared the finish line, the GAC runner's youthful exuberance emerged and Abigail surged ahead, pipping her father on the line. Both were given a chip time of 59:37.

Ellis Cross was the overall winner in a time of 28.40, with Eilish Mccolgan winning the women's race in 30.23.