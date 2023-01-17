Grantham Town's Lincolnshire Senior Cup match has been postponed.

The Gingerbreads were scheduled to be hosting NPL Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the competition tonight.

However, a pitch inspection was carried at The Meres this afternoon and the playing surface was deemed to be too frozen for the fixture to go ahead.

This latest postponement is the third successive one for the club, with Town not having played a match since New Year's Day when they lost 2-0 at league leaders Worksop Town.

Saturday's game at Grimsby Borough and the previous weekend's match against Long Eaton United were both called off due to waterlogged pitches.

The Gingerbreads and their supporters will be hoping for a quick end to the current cold snap so that Saturday's home league game against Carlton Town can go ahead.