Grantham club and Bowls Lincs pair up for Pairs competition
Published: 17:45, 03 August 2020
Bowls Lincolnshire combined with Grantham Bowling Club to put on a Pairs competition on Saturday and Sunday.
County publicity officer John Hope advised that the county wanted to help to get bowlers on the green again although, due to Covid-19, limited entries to 16 pairs.
The round robin matches of four groups were played on Saturday, with the top two of each group proceeding to the quarter-finals the following day.
