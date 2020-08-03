Home   Sport   Article

Grantham club and Bowls Lincs pair up for Pairs competition

By John Burgess
Published: 17:45, 03 August 2020

Bowls Lincolnshire combined with Grantham Bowling Club to put on a Pairs competition on Saturday and Sunday.

County publicity officer John Hope advised that the county wanted to help to get bowlers on the green again although, due to Covid-19, limited entries to 16 pairs.

The round robin matches of four groups were played on Saturday, with the top two of each group proceeding to the quarter-finals the following day.

