Stoke Rochford Golf Club ladies played their final competitions for this year.

Last Saturday's Stableford was won by Philippa Smith with 28 points. Runner-up with 27 points was Lynn Ewart, whilst Shelia Dugmore was third with 26 points.

Sixteen ladies took part in the Golden Jubilee Trophy last Saturday.

Pam Watson receiving the Golden Jubilee Trophy from Ruth Greenfield. (52798743)

The trophy is a beautiful glass vase which was first presented by Ruth Greenfield back 2004 after Ruth was lady captain in 2003. She donated the trophy and has presented it every year to the winner of a medal competition.

This year Ruth presented it to her daughter Pam Watson who won with net 74, beating vice-captain Jane White by one point (net 75). Third was Lynn Ewart with net 77.

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors' annual charity individual stableford competition in aid of the British Legion Poppy Appeal was played on Wednesday.

A total of 69 people played in tricky windy conditions but it remained dry.

On the day, a magnificent £705 was raised for the charity from entry fees and the clubhouse raffle which was very well supported. Organiser Graham Manton said that the final figure will not be known until the clubhouse collection box is emptied after November 11.

Winner of the competition with 38 points was Ken Taylor. In second place was Barry Gaunt with 37 points on countback whilst in third place was Ray Elsome, also with 37.

In winning the competition, Ken Taylor became the second winner of the Joe Lindley Trophy.

Seniors Winter Warmers points were awarded in the Poppy competition and the early leader with eight points is Peter Tate, closely followed by Ray Elsome with seven.