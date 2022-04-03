Bottesford and District Angling Association members were disappointed to find the short pound on Grantham Canal, in front of the Dirty Duck pub at Woolsthorpe, had been de-watered once again for their first championship match of the year last Sunday.

To make matters worse, the Half Mile stretch next door, which had been clear of weed a few days previously, was once again choked along much of its length with floating debris from the run-off.

Another great concern many upset Bottesford members voiced was, what happened to the fish stocks in the drained section?

Grantham Canal (55760976)

There was only a trickle of water remaining down the main boat channel and no signs of any life.

Most were left wondering if the fish that were known to inhabit this pound had been left floundering in the mud to die.

The Bottesford club, with the help of the Environment Agency, have spent a lot of time and money restocking Grantham Canal in this area.

The match still went ahead, split into two sections on the Half Mile, to try and avoid the worst of the floating duck weed. Not surprisingly, it turned in to be a grim affair.

Alan Howe won with 1lb 11oz of small fish, Mick Calcraft was runner-up with 1lb 3oz and Nick Pounder was third with just 1lb 1oz.

While local anglers appreciate the work volunteers are doing to restore Grantham Canal, many feel more care should be taken regarding the wildlife, particularly at a time of year when native species like perch, pike, roach, rudd and tench are close to spawning.

