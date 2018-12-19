Senior golfer retains Sudbrook Moor title
After another outstanding playing year, consistent and solid Nigel Corby has retained the title of 'Senior Golfer of the Year, a Trophy for Excellence', in his second season as a senior.
Reaching the top in this event takes a great run of winning scores. Retaining the top position reveals a lot about the player. Mediocrity is not in the Corby vocabulary, and it is a well-known fact that the trait has been passed down in the golfing genes to son Martin.
The challenge of each day’s golf brings out the best in seven handicap Nigel’s competitive nature.
In the 18-year history of the competition, no player has previously won it in back-to-back seasons and only Pete Farmer and Mike Bush have won it twice. The title goes to the player who has put the most points into the 12 month Order of Merit; points gained from the once a month medal played from the back tees.
Six players were in contention for the title on the morning of the final qualifying medal. Such a challenge accentuates the positives for Nigel, and the clincher was his storming under par back nine, dropping only two shots to finish four points clear of the runner-up, 16 handicap Simon Gray.
Nigel’s achievement is applauded. Along with his back-to-back wins in the winter and summer six month Senior Eclectic, his handicap reduction from nine to six during the season, and his retention of the Best Gross Score Trophy in April, he works full time running his family business.
