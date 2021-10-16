Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster is always looking for interesting places to fish and after a recent 30-minute train journey from Grantham to Nottingham, he walked several miles of the canal that runs through the city.

Searching out information regarding fishing this venue, Dave soon discovered that Notts Federation of Anglers controls the rights, charging £5 for full day tickets or £3 concessionary.

There were no anglers about when Dave visited and the towpath was extremely busy with a canoe club in evidence, plus lots of bikers and walkers.

A familiar view of Nottingham Canal to any visitor to the city. (52120189)

Dave said: "It was a weekday and on enquiring in a local tackle shop, the advice was that weekends tend to be a lot quieter. But even then, if you decide to use a pole, it is wise to position your rollers close to the water to avoid damage from passing bikes and feet."

Rod and line waggler or light feeder tactics are also worth considering, with main species being roach, perch, bream, chub and carp. The chub grow big but are elusive, as are the carp that have been recorded to over 30lb. Noted areas for big fish are the London Road end, BBC Island and near the Law Courts.

Dave said: "Another thing to watch out for on the Nottingham Canal is, although it looks like a sedate waterway, it can flow quite strongly due to locks being operated at either end and boat traffic using it as a cut-through. The water might be virtually standing still one minute and yet motoring through the next, so it is best to have some heavier reserve tackle made up."

There are no less than 238 well-spaced pegs to explore, and a good tip Dave was given is to fish the wider areas to find the bream and carp.

Based on many years of previous canal experience, the chub and big perch are most likely to be close to bridges and overhanging far bank tree or bush cover.

Other noted areas will be where there are far side pilings, which are normally worth casting close to because the water is often deeper by this type of feature.

Main access points are Lenton Road bridge, Castle Bridge Road, Castle Boulevard footbridge, Wilford Street, Hooters bridge and Meadow Lane bridge.

l You can see more of Dave’s angling exploits on fishingmagic.com