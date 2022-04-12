Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has just discovered yet another great day ticket fishery, and it is just 25 minutes’ drive from Gonerby Moor services.

The Duck Ponds at North Scarle are near Collingham on the Besthorpe Road, near Newark.

There are two lakes, the first one with plenty of islands is surrounded by caravans and chalets, but do not let that put you off, because day ticket anglers are made most welcome.

One of Dave Coster's Duck Ponds angler neighbours plays a decent sized fish. (55865731)

However, if you like a bit more solitude, there is another lake set in a quieter field over the back of the site.

Dave fished the first lake with waggler tackle, opposite a big island. It was almost a bite every cast, mainly from quality ide up to the two-pound mark. This species is a bit like a cross between a roach and a chub and puts up a good scrap when using light tackle.

Dave also caught several decent bream, some quality roach, a brace of decent chub and several carp up to 6lb. It was a hectic and very enjoyable session. Apparently, there are also barbel in this water, while the back lake is more heavily stocked with carp.

Dave Coster shows off his catch from Duck Ponds. (55865734)

Other anglers fishing on the day Dave visited were mainly using sweetcorn or pellets for the carp and bream, while it was still a bit too cold for paste to be working yet.

Locals say there have been some outstanding catches recently, backed up by Dave’s haul of silvers that must have been well over 40lb, not counting any of the carp he put back.

Day tickets cost a fiver on the bank and there is a well-kept toilet block by the second lake. You can park behind most pegs.

