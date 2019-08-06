After Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster’s look at the different species of fish around the Grantham area and the nicknames often used for them, he thought it would make sense to explain to readers that there are also different types of freshwater anglers.

The tackle trade in the UK categorises the majority of people who coarse fish into three main groups: carp, green chair and match.

David said: "Carp fishing is currently big business, and this refers to the type of angler you see camped out by the waterside for several days, with piles of gear, requiring a massive barrow to transport all their equipment along the bank.

Dave Coster

"But whatever you do, don’t ever call these people campers! The shelters they erect on the bank are more sophisticated than tents, being called bivvies, and can cost several hundred pounds. The rest of the gear that goes with a 'bivvied up' angler is also state of the art.

"They use special electronic bite alarms, called 'optonics', that both visually and audibly register if fish are showing any interest in the angler’s baits. Other gadgetry includes remote-controlled model boats that deposit bait out in the water inch perfectly, although some fisheries look at this as taking things a step too far and have imposed bans on these.

"As the title suggests, carp anglers are only interested in targeting that particular species, the bigger the better.

"At first glance, green chair anglers are easy to confuse with carpers because both tend to fish from portable low-slung green chairs; but looking more closely, the real green chair brigade travel much lighter, carrying far less gear. This is a clever ploy because they can keep mobile and switch swims quickly if the fish are not resident in the first spot they choose.

"They can even adopt an out and out roving approach, covering lots more water than most anglers do in several outings. This dramatically increases chances of success, especially on rivers like the Trent and Witham where fish shoals tend to be very localised."

Dave said he puts himself into the match category. The accompanying photo of him holding a massive bream was taken at a big angling show in Germany a few years ago.

Dave said: "Match anglers use expensive modular seatboxes which have numerous drawers and trays to store all their smaller items of fishing gear in. These have a comfortable, cushioned seat and adjustable telescopic legs to keep everything perfectly horizontal, even incorporating spirit levels, to avoid getting a bad back when holding the incredibly long carbon poles you often see this type of angler using.

"The clever thing about modern seat boxes is you can position them just about anywhere and attach lots of useful accessories to them, in effect creating a complete fishing station. This might seem like a lot of effort, but being comfortable and having everything you need close to hand results in better catches.

"Anglers under the match heading might not strictly compete in competitions, but are included if they use the same sort of tackle as the match stars. Match fishing isn’t as popular as it was 50 years ago, when the Rivers Witham and Trent saw huge turnouts every weekend but, with some events now carrying bumper prize pots in the £50,000 region, there is something of a resurgence going on."

