Birch Lake at Woodland Waters, Ancaster, is situated right over the back of the park.

Anglers can get to it by following the track along the far side, which eventually leads to a small car park 20 metres away from this lovely spot.

This is undoubtedly the quietest part of the popular holiday and fishing complex, where the attractive small lake is normally reserved for season ticket holders and anglers staying in lodges on site.

But now the peak season is over, it’s worth asking the bailiff, or at reception, if you can buy a day ticket for Birch to have a go on this prolific water.

During the warmer summer months the lake is renowned for its carp fishing. It is only shallow but holds a big head of this species, with double-figure samples not uncommon.

Favourite methods are small in-line feeders cast down the margins, or strong pole tackle. Best baits for the carp are pellets, sweetcorn or mini boilies.

However, at this time of the year the carp become less active, letting the numerous silver fish get a look in.

Dave Coster shows off a haul of silver fish he caught at Birch Lake. (53067680)

There are some interesting surprises to be discovered with baits like punched bread, maggots or casters. Regular feeding with small baits will often get roach and rudd swirling on the surface, while pole or waggler tackle presented at full depth will find plenty of skimmer bream, hybrids and perch.

There are a few proper bronze bream too, but these only tend to show up late in the day, as the light begins to fade.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has caught many fine hauls of silver fish during the winter months from this pleasant and well-sheltered woodland setting, during periods when many other local venues have switched off completely.

Carp can still be caught too, but they require much less feed, switching to waggler or leger tactics with maggots fished over small amounts of pellets.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s fishing adventures on fishingmagic.com