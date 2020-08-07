Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster had not been to Priory Lakes at Ruskington for a while.

A news story on the internet that a 35-lodge holiday park was going to be built on the site was a bit off-putting, but when Dave decided to go last week, everything was running as normal. The only noticeable difference was some extra weed growth on the bigger second lake.

He opted to fish the lily-fringed first lake with an insert waggler rig and small pellets, on what was going to be a relatively short session.

Feeding 2mm pellets with a catapult, a bit like one would feed hempseed as an attractor, Dave used 4mm soft expander pellets on the hook and was soon catching plenty of hand-sized skimmer bream.

He did experiment with maggot and caster hook baits, but these were constantly attacked by small fish on the way down, not gaining enough time in the water for anything big to find them.

As the session progressed, slightly bigger skimmers moved in and, after a period of missing delicate bites, a surprise 1.5lb crucian carp turned up.

Dave said: "These fish are notoriously difficult to connect with, only lightly mouthing baits and they can be extremely fussy eaters."

Dave’s mate also caught a couple of these shy fish, a nice surprise as this species is not widely spread in Lincolnshire.

Both anglers ended up with good catches, mainly skimmers because the roach shoals, like just about everywhere else at the moment, were not really interested in feeding.

Dave reckons that he would have done better feeding groundbait and some chopped worms for the bigger skimmers on Lake One, a venue he knows well, and which also holds some good perch, carp, tench and odd chub.

Dave said: "But then again, it’s always nice to have an excuse to return to this pleasant site, just the other side of Sleaford."

Walking around bigger Lake Two before departing, Dave noted there was a lot more weed this year, but also plenty of fishable swims.

Dave said: "There’s a bigger head of carp in this water and many good-sized ones could be seen cruising the surface in the warm, sunny conditions."

There are two spacious car parks at Priory Lakes and day tickets are available on the bank, costing £6.

