With Grantham Town still well and truly rooted to the bottom of the table, the Gingerbreads watched another vital three points slip away as Nantwich Town’s single second-half goal proved to be enough on Tuesday night.

Not that Grantham did not have enough chances to have made for a different scoreline, even if it had been a draw like their goalless stalemate against Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

Town caretaker manager Matt Chatfield said: “I think both games obviously we’ve not scored which has been a massive problem with us.

Ricky Miller (55233618)

"Not having Ricky Miller is a massive blow for us, and we expected some players to step up and unfortunately they couldn’t produce the end product.

“Because I think the performance, especially Saturday, was there. We should have scored two or three, and nobody would have said we didn’t deserve a 2-0 win because we were very good.”

Turning his attention to Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Nantwith, Chatfield said: “At half time, 0-0. We’ve missed two very good chances and at the start of the second half we missed a glorious chance again. And then unfortunately we lost the fight for 25 minutes, lost the battle, and they got on top of us. And they deserved the goal. Disappointed how we conceded.

“Even though we lost, I know we are developing players.

“But we are not going to win games if we don’t score goals and that’s something we need to address if we’ve got any chance of surviving.”

Chatfield was hopeful that injured striker Miller would be fit enough for training last night (Thursday), with the prospect of him being on the bench for tomorrow’s home game against sixth placed Whitby Town, a side with whom the Gingerbreads boss has a score to settle.

Chatfield said: “All through this season we have put up better fights against stronger teams.

“And we deserve to put up a better fight against Whitby because that’s the only game this season, for me, where we showed no real desire to win the game. And we were turned over by a very good team.

“So, we deserve to give them one back and put us in the fight for the game on Saturday.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow (Saturday) is 3pm.