The first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League was promoted by Sleaford Wheelers at the Ancaster Kart Track venue.

It was an interesting course with a mix of fast grass sections interspersed with technical climbs of the surrounding raised bank, plus a sand pit thrown to provide some spectator excitement. Conditions were relatively warm, ensuring a fast pace throughout.

Of the Witham Wheelers riders taking part, Isla Kolbert finished as second girl and 14th overall in the under-14s, whilst Max Kolbert was seventh in the under-12s.

Simon Cocker. Photo: Alan East (59500747)

Older sister Amy has moved up to the junior category and rode well in the longer 40-minute race with the senior ladies to finish fourth overall (second junior), with Julie Clark sixth (second veteran).

Ex-Wheeler Josh Hemmings, now at college in North London and riding for Verulam CC, was fourth in the male juniors.

Paul Conneely. Photo: Alan East (59500755)

Veteran Wheeler Simon Cocker, riding his first race since pre-Covid, was 45th (fifth vet 60) and Paul Conneely, riding for VC Veldrijden finished 33rd (12th vet 50).

The next round of the league is at South Elkington, promoted by Louth Cycle Centre.