On a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the minus figures, Sam Dodwell was the sole Grantham Running Club representative for the inaugural Ram 5 Mile race in Derby.

The race started and finished in Irongate, with views of the cathedral, with the route heading through the city centre towards Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium at halfway and then heading back towards the city centre, finishing where the journey began, at Iron Gate.

After only just recovering from isolating with Covid, Sam still went and attacked the race, hoping to have some fitness left from recent races in October.

Sam Dodwell at the Derby 5 Mile race.

Even though he came away with an 11 second personal best with a time of 35min 6sec, which also put him in 12th place out of 179 runners, he was a little disappointed knowing that without having had the illness he would have ran a lot better time.