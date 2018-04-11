CRICKET: Belvoir Bees for youngsters begins next week

Belvoir Bees Kwik Cricket returns to the Grantham area next week.

The sessions, run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust from the week beginning April 16, are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11, offering 90 minutes of quality coaching.

The Bees will be at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy, Grantham, on Tuesdays; at both Hose Village Hall and Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club on Wednesdays; Barrowby Sports Pavilion on Thursdays; and Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Fridays.

Head coach and Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age. They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.”

Grantham Huntingtower and Hose are 12-week venues running throughout the summer term, Barrowby and Knipton will run for 20 weeks through the summer holidays as well. Croxton Kerrial will initially run for four weeks as a trial.

All sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm. Knipton includes a session for children aged four and five as well.

The first session your child attends is free as a taster and there is no need to book, just turn up on the night and register.

For more information about the Trust, visit www.bcctrust.org.uk or follow it on Facebook.