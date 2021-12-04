The game of cricket in Lincolnshire, like many other sports, is getting short of officials.

Below is an appeal for more help from Lincolnshire Association of Cricket Officials chairman Gary Bardill who would welcome people to come forward to train.

"I have just taken over as chair of Lincolnshire Association of Cricket Officials (ACO) and it is my role to oversee umpire development in the county.

"Firstly, can I advocate the role of the umpire in ensuring that our great game continues to flourish in our county.

"As an umpire, you have the best view in the house at all games, whether it be an under-13 girls' county game or an ECB Premier League game between Bourne and Sleaford.

"An umpire is totally involved in the game that he or she is officiating, needing to concentrate and be mentally alert for the whole game, a task that can be daunting but always rewarding.

"Like all recreational sport, we are in desperate need of new officials of any age, gender or background.

"There is a clear pathway from starting at humble beginnings in the local leagues right through to county level and beyond.

"If you are enthusiastic and dedicated, the opportunities are endless.

"My own personal regret is that I started too late, missing out on promotion to higher echelons of the umpiring world, but have had a fantastic time over the past 12 years and I am already looking forward to the 2022 season.

"If you have read this and are interested please contact either Ian Foster on 07725 913821 or myself Gary Bardill on 07947 347045 for more details of opportunities that umpiring can provide or visit ecbacoem.com/umpires/ for information and to book on a course.

"Courses are being held right across the county, including Grantham, Bracebridge Heath and Scunthorpe. All the sessions are in small groups and are fun and you will be surprised at what you did or didn’t know.

"Come and join us for the best view on the ground."

Gary Bardill

Chairman, Lincolnshire ACO