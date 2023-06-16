Lincs ECB Premier League

Grimsby Town 1st 189

Grantham 1st 191-6

Belton Park bowlers and fielders take time to celebrate another wicket.

(Grantham won by four wickets)

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to field on their Gorse Lane home turf, bowling the visitors all out with the first ball of the 45th over.

Best of the Grantham bowlers was Zain Abbas with 3-50.

In reply, Aqib Afzaal was top scorer and carried his bat for 64 runs, with fellow opener Dhruv Shahi out to a catch for an unlucky 13.

Number three Qundeel Haider notched 25 before he too was caught, as was D’ahri Hughes-Francis for 16.

Skipper Zain Abbas went lbw for 18 whilst Ahmed Raza was stumped for a single run.

Usman Minhas (31) tidied up the middle order, leaving Usman Afzaal (9no) at the crease with his brother to complete the chase.

South Lincs & Border League

Championship

Grantham 2nd 216

Newborough 1st 163

(Grantham won by 53 runs)

Visitors Grantham won the toss and elected to bat.

Openers Stewart Mudie (39) and Rex Whitehurst (21) were both out to catches, whilst number three Harry Green top scored with 107, including 19 fours, before he was bowled.

Matthew Barry (6), Graeme Davidge (11) and Jared Hackney (11) were all caught, with Theo Mussell and Rysz Page out for ducks, bowled and lbw respectively.

Tito Thomas (2) and Harry Field (0) were both run out, leaving Rahul Kumar (1no) stranded at the crease as Grantham were all out in the final over of their allotted 45.

In reply, Grantham bowled the home side all out with the first ball of the 30th over.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Jared Hackney with an excellent 6-43.

Division One

Newborough 2nd 245

Grantham 82

(Newborough won by 163 runs)

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to field on their home soil, finally bowling the visitors all out with the first ball of the 45th and final over.

Best of the Grantham bowlers were Mike Evans (2-14), Toby Cullen (2-36) and Charlie Collins (2-42).

In reply, Grantham were skittled out in the 37th over for a comparatively meagre scoreline.

Openers Thomas Parr (10) and Michael Buckeridge (5) were both out to catches, as were Sean Nel (18) and top scoring skipper Ben Kennedy-Short (20).

Two run outs saw to Toby Cullen and Oliver Parr, both for three runs apiece, whilst Charlie Collins (1) and Jayan Panchal (8) were both caught.

Olly Rose was bowled for six, leaving Mike Evans (0no) alone at the crease as Grantham were all out.

Ancaster 1st 209-9

Heckington 1st 103

Ancaster won the toss and elected to bat on foreign soil.

Anthony Richardson top scored with 108 runs before he was finally bowled, with fellow opener Andy Lewis falling to a catch for four.

Carl Wetherill (14) was next to join Richardson until he was bowled, with Daniel Brister out lbw for 17. A. N. Other also went lbw for four.

Skipper Liam Probert only added two runs before he was bowled, whilst Craig Godson went lbw for a duck.

Wayne Harley (10) and Daniel Parker (4) were both caught, leaving Craig Corby (6no) and Matt Hogben (1no) at the crease when Grantham’s allotted 45 overs came to an end.

In reply, Grantham bowled the home side all out with the second ball of the 21st over.

Best of the Grantham bowlers was Craig Corby with 4-28.

Division Two

Belton Park 1st 246-8

Ketton Sports 2nd 191

Belton won the toss and elected to bat on home soil.

Skipper Richard Cocks (38) gave Belton a strong start, as did fellow opener Richard Brewer (36), but they were caught and bowled respectively.

Number three Chris Hitchcock was out lbw for a duck, but Jonny Law made amends with a mighty 121 when he was finally bowled.

Michael Paige added a useful 32 before he went lbw, with Oliver Spratt run out for a duck and Rohan Perera going the same way for five.

Liam Whittaker was stumped for one as Grantham’s 45 overs ended, leaving Sam Gibson (1no) stranded at the crease.

In reply, Belton bowled the visitors all out with the second ball of the 42nd over.

Pick of the Belton bowlers was Richard Brewer with an impressive 5-17.