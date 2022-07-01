Grantham Cricket Club's first XI suffered a second successive Lincolnshire Premier League defeat on Saturday, losing at Spalding by 59 runs.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Spalding made 249-9 from their 50 overs.

Pick of the Grantham bowling attack were Muhammed Kaleem with 3-40 and Bilal Hussain 2-48, whilst Aqib Afzaal took 1-22 off his six overs. Dhruv Shahi took two catches.

Grantham second XI skipper Stewart Mudie and fellow opener Danny Ashley stretch their legs. Photo: Toby Roberts (57662117)

In reply, Grantham lost Joe Kendall cheaply for four whilst fellow opener notched 57 from 32 balls.

Ninth man Hussain top scored with 59 but by then the damage had been done, with Usman Minhas (12) and Harry J. Green (19) the only others to hit double figures as Grantham were all out for 190 with just under four overs remaining.

Meanwhile, back at Gorse Lane, the second string came out on top against visitors Freiston L&L, winning by 31 runs.

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat, starting strongly with solid contributions from skipper Stewart Mudie (31) and Danny Ashley (68).

There was a pronounced dip until middle order men J. J. Singh Gangotra (55) and Rex Whitehurst (25) bolstered the innings, with Grantham ending all out for 215 after 44.4 overs.

In reply, Rahul Kumar soon bowled Spalding's two openers before the visitors added a couple of 50-plus contributions, but they slumped thereafter and were all out for 184 after 42.1 overs.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers were Gangotra (3-27) and Kumar (3-46).

In Division One of the SL&BL, Grantham's third XI conceded the match to Heckington 2nd, whilst Grantham's Sunday XI were without a game in the GMCA.