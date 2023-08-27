A cricket club is seeking new players to join it.

Barrowby Cricket Club, which reformed last year, is looking for new members to join its “friendly bunch”.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Young or old, looking to get back into the game or just want to run around a field on a Sunday afternoon?

Barrowby Cricket Club

“Everyone is welcome and enthusiasm is more important than ability.

“A great team and community spirit.”

Anyone interested in joining the club should get in contact with Peggy Peggers on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/peggy.peggypeggers.

People can also search for the club on Facebook.