CRICKET: Grantham CC among the prizes at annual Lincs ECB presentation night

Grantham Cricket Club were among the trophies at the annual presentation night of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League at Hemswell Court.

Although he was not present to receive his individual awards, all-rounder Dan Freeman was rewarded for a great season with the trophy for the most wickets in the season, the Onyx Cup for nine man-of-the-match award nominations during the summer (equalling the league record), and the Stephen Bradford Memorial Award for the best all-rounder award following his season’s 68 wickets at an average of 11.65 and his 711 runs at an average of 39.5.

The club finished second in the table for the second year running and Dan Webb received the runners-up shield from former England Women’s captain Clare Connor.

Mark Fell received the Stephen Bradford Fair Play Trophy on behalf of the club, while club groundsman Keith Exton received the Terry Bates Grounds Trophy for the excellent facilities at Gorse Lane.

After the presentations, Ms Connor, who is currently Head of England Women’s Cricket, gave the audience a colourful insight into her career at the top of the women’s game.

Full awards: league champions, Bracebridge Heath; runners-up, Grantham; Stroud Family Batting Trophy, Matt Linekar (Bracebridge Heath); Lincs Echo Bowling Trophy, Jonathan Miller (Lindum); most wickets in the season, Dan Freeman (Grantham); wicketkeeping, Steve Crossley (Grimsby Town); fielding catches, Andrew White; Onyx Cup for most man of the match nominations, Dan Freeman; Stephen Bradford Memorial Award, Dan Freeman; Harry Pougher Memorial Trophy, Jack Timby (Woodhall Spa); Colin White Trophy, Harrison Tice (Grimsby Town); Mike Molloy Trophy for the most improved 19-year-old, Nick Green (Market Deeping); Tony North Trophy for the most promosing U19 newcomer, Jack Nilsson (Grimsby Town); Stephen Bradford Fair Play Trophy, Grantham; Lincs Free Press scorers’ trophy, Shelley Clayton/Anne Sutton; Terry Bates Grounds Trophy, Grantham; Sibber Addison Umpire Trophy, Peter Epton; Steve Massingham Memorial Award for services to umpiring, Ralph Gray; Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League, Market Rasen Town CC.