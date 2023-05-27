South Lincs & Border League Championship

Grantham 2nd 192-7 Bourne 2nd 193-4

(Bourne won by six wickets)

Action from Ancaster 1st's win over Granham 3rd on Saturday. Photo: John Burgess

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat on their Gorse Lane home turf.

Skipper Stewart Mudie led the way, top scoring with 69 before he was out to a catch, with fellow opener Aqib Afzaal going the same way for nine runs.

Third man D’ahri Hughes-Francis only made it to five before he too was caught.

However, Qundeel Haider became the backbone of the innings, notching 54 before he was out lbw.

Olly Barry was bowled for five and Harry Green went lbw for eight, with Alex Hackney bowled for two runs.

Vas Rajagopalan (8no) and Jared Hackney (7no) were still at the crease when Grantham’s allotted 45 overs came to an end.

Bourne reached target in the 41st over, losing just four wickets in the process.

Best of the Grantham bowlers was Rahul Kumar with figures of 2-43.

Division Two

Billingborough 2nd 197-9

Heckington 2nd 93

(Billingborough won by 104 runs)

Home side Billingborough won the toss and elected to bat.

They enjoyed a strong opening with Callum Scott posting 34 and Christy Turner 23 before they were bowled and caught respectively.

Third man Bill Sadley was bowled for a duck but Oliver Sneath upped the ante with 20 until he was caught.

Ben Stanley was bowled for a duck and Caleb Jackson added 11 before he was caught.

However, the innings was well and truly shored up by Jonathan Payne (74no).

Mark Pilgrim notched 12 runs and then went lbw, whilst Harry Lamb was bowled for two.

Mark Simpson was run out for a duck and Stuart Gollop was at the crease with Payne when Billingborough’s 45 overs ran out.

In reply, Billingborough bowled Heckington all out in the 36th over, the pick of the bowlers being Oliver Sneath (4-31) and Callum Scott (2-4).

Orton Park 3rd 64

Belton Park 1st 65-2

Belton Park won the toss and elected to field first, successfully bowling Orton all out with the third ball of the 23rd over.

Best of the Belton bowlers was Richard Brewer (3-12).

In reply, Belton reached target in the 24th over for the loss of just two wickets.

Skipper Richard Brewer showed the way, notching 22 runs before he fell to a catch, with Chris Hitchcock carrying his bat for 24.

Matt Hulme was caught for 11 and Archie Hitchcock (1no) saw out the chase with Hitchcock.