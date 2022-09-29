South Lincs & Border League Premier Division

Woodhall Spa 2nd 235-8

Grantham 2nd 239-8

Jared Hackney bowling for Grantham 2nd XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59603483)

The final league games of the season were played on Saturday, with Grantham's second XI hosting Woodhall Spa 2nd at Gorse Lane.

Woodhall won the toss and elected to bat.

Rahul Kumar took the wickets of both Spa openers, Oliver Caswell (33) being caught by Matthew Barry and Matthew Sargeant by Rory Johnson for a duck.

Third man Stephen Hughes made it to 36 before he was bowled by Alex Hackney. Kumar completed his hat trick when he claimed the wicket of Danny Wells, lbw for a duck.

Barry claimed a wicket before Kumar brought his tally to four by bowling Tom Cushen (20).

Rahul Kumar bowling for Grantham 2nd XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59603480)

Woodhall captain James White (84no) shored up the innings until their allotted 45 overs were up.

He was partnered by Kieran Richardson who added 25 before being caught and bowled by Jared Hackney.

Danny Ashley caught and bowled Dewi Bourke (5), leaving Peter Jackson (7no) at the crease with White when overs ran out.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Kumar with his 4-38.

In reply, Grantham lost opener Martin Parmley for six runs, going lbw to Richardson.

Skipper and fellow opener put on a strong stand of 65 before he was caught by Sargeant off a Cushen delivery.

Number three Ashley (5) went lbw to a Bourke ball but the innings was well and truly propped up by Aqib Afzaal's impressive 103, until he was run out by Cushen.

Kumar went for a duck, caught and bowled by Cushen, whilst Barry made it to 16 before he was caught by Caswell off a Cushen ball.

Grantham wicket keeper Johnson (5) was stumped by Spa's equivalent Wells, off yet another Cushen delivery.

Alex Hackney (9no) and Mike Evans (0no) were at the crease when target was reached, with Jared Hackney having been picked off by the bowling of Cushen for a duck, as Grantham won by two wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Best of the Spa bowlers was Cushen with his 5-51.

Billingborough 321-4

Sleaford 2nd 191

Visitors Sleaford won the toss and elected to field.

Opener David Newman was at the crease for the majority of the Billingborough innings before he was caught by Oliver Sneath off a Max Lorimer delivery. Newman's giant 174 off 113 balls included 28 fours and fives sixes.

Fellow opener Barriey Light was stumped by Daniel Hutson for 17, with Lorimer claiming the wicket.

Third man Aaron Pullum added 18 runs before he was caught by Hutson off a Giles Goddard ball.

Luke Light was unbeaten on 52 whilst Paul Goodwin was bowled for 21 by Tom Sanders.

Jacob Light (11no) saw out the remaining overs with Luke, as Billingborough posted a hefty target for their opponents.

Lorimer (2-78) was the pick of the Sleaford bowling attack.

Chris King claimed the wicket of Sleaford wicket keeper Hutson (18), caught by Pullum, whilst fellow opener Ben Lambert (15) was bowled by Shane George.

King's second wicket was that of Sanders (6), caught by Joshua Todd. Sleaford captain Oliver Bean (65) went lbw to Newman.

Todd bowled Neill Henderson for nine whilst Oliver Sneath (52) was caught for 52 off a Barriey Light delivery.

Jacob Light bowled Adam Phillips out for seven and delivered to take the wicket of Lorimer for a duck from a Pullum catch.

Pullum completed a hat trick of catches to give Jacob Light his hat trick of wickets as the pair dismissed Phil Sneath for a single run.

That left Goddard (3no) stranded at the crease as Billingborough bowled Sleaford all out in the 42nd over to win by a handsome 190 runs.

Best of the Billingborough bowlers was Jacob Light with 3-42.