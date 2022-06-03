Three out of four senior Grantham CC sides now sit top of their respective leagues after another productive weekend's action.

At Long Sutton CC, the second 11 once again demonstrated their ruthlessness when chasing down a target in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

They knocked off 157 with only two wickets down as openers Martin Parmley and Stewart Mudie helped themselves to another pair of half centuries.

An exciting moment during Grantham first XI's win over Louth at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (57059424)

JJ Singh Gangotra took his first five wicket haul in adult cricket with an excellent 10-over stint that produced figures of 5- 46 for the 14-year-old.

The side's imposing bowling battery could be further strengthened this weekend with the return of captain Neel Stevenson from a back injury.

Grantham's first XI captain Joe Kendall once again led by example against Louth CC at Gorse Lane with his third century of the Lincolnshire County Premier League season.

Zain Abbas with 47, and veteran Zia-Ur-Rehman with 53 took the league pacesetters to 251 at the interval.

Despite an opening stand of 77 between Samuel Jones and Laurence Scott, Louth fell more than 100 runs short in their pursuit with a disappointing reply of 145 all out.

As is often the case, when spin duo Glenton Williams and Bilal Hussain began to build pressure, the opposition had no solution to their left arm spin. Williams bagged 5-28 off 10 overs, whilst Hussain added another three wickets to his league tally as he claimed 3-39.

On pitch two at Gorse Lane, the third XI again struggled with the bat when chasing a total.

They were set a victory target of 187 but were dismissed for a lowly 127. Ryan Wilson-Law was the only Grantham player to emerge with any credit as he took three wickets and top scored with 31.

Danny Ashley`s Sunday XI also sit top of their league table after another comfortable win in the Grantham and Melton Association Division One.

Thirteen-year-old Harry Field took the bowling plaudits after his five over spell yielded 3-26 against Illston Abbey CC.

After being dismissed for just 126 inside 28 overs, Abbey were back on the road early when Grantham reached their target in only 14.3 overs. D'ahri Hughes-Francis was in particular punishing mood as he raced to 46 inside the first five overs before hauling out.

Mark Wood and Kathryn Bryce with a Grantham Cricket Club under-13 bowler. (57059427)

+ Wednesday evening saw two very special guests visit Gorse Lane when England fast bowler Mark Wood and Scotland women's captain Kathryn Bryce delivered a coaching workshop for young Lincolnshire bowlers.

This was followed up with a Q&A in the clubhouse as the pair discussed their early years in cricket, the challenges of the professional game and what they are most looking forward to this summer.

Fixtures: Saturday – Scunthorpe Town CC v GCC 1st XI, GCC 2nd XI v Newborough CC, Newborough CC 2nd XI v GCC 3rd XI; Sunday – GCC Sunday XI v Bingham CC.