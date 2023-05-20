South Notts Cricket League Division A

Belvoir 1st 174 Plumtree 2nd 106

(Belvoir won by 68 runs)

Belvoir 1st XI

Belvoir lost the toss and were put in to bat at their Knipton ground.

Olly Clayfield made it to 11 runs before he was caught, as was fellow opener Scott Nicholson for 15.

Third man Lewis Dann top scored with 34 when he was caught, as were Demetri Lucas (28), skipper Tom Lindsay (29) and Joe Bottomley (5).

Phil Irvine was stumped on seven whilst Samuel Penford reached 21 before he was caught.

Adam Ellis was bowled for a single run and Daniel Gibson was stumped for a duck, leaving Alex Forbes (1no) stranded at the crease.

Belvoir bowled Plumtree all out in the 41st of their 50 overs.

Best of the Belvoir bowlers were Joe Bottomley (4-14), Daniel Gibson (3-21) and Alex Forbes (3-38).

Division C

Gotham Village 1st 113-9

Bingham 1st 116-8

(Bingham won by two wickets)

Bingham won the toss and elected to field at Gotham, restricting the home team to 113-9 off their allotted 45 overs.

Best of the Bingham bowlers were Tom Rudman (3-37), David Morris (2-21) and Ajahrie Joseph (2-25).

Bingham’s reply did not start well with both openers out for ducks, Mark Farmer caught and Alex Collins lbw.

Skipper Tim Snapes was bowled for six and Hayden Brooks went the same way with the same score.

Top scorer Louis Hartland was eventually bowled one run short of his half-century, whilst Tom Giles was caught for five runs.

Ajahrie Joseph was caught for 20, with Tom Rudman bowled for 11.

David Morris (5no) and Sam Porter (0no) were at the crease when target was reached.

Division J

Bingham 2nd 174-7

Southwell 175-4

(Southwell won by six wickets)

Batting first, Bingham skipper Fred Dulwich was bowled for four runs, whilst fellow opener Tom Cork carried his bat for a solid 83.

Third man James Henderson offered no help, bowled for a duck, but Matt Colbourn notched a useful 34 before he was caught.

Phil Scott added 12 runs before he was caught, whilst Lewis Warner and Joshua Beavis were both out for ducks, caught and bowled respectively.

Jacob Bailey (7) was bowled, leaving Tom Blackburn (32no) at the crease with the Cork when their 40 overs ran out.

In reply, Southwell reached target with five overs to spare.

Pick of the Bingham bowlers was Tom Blackburn with 3-23.

Newark Ransome & Marles 2nd 87-8

Bottesford 1st 88-4

(Bottesford won by six wickets)

Bottesford lost the toss and were put out to field on their home turf, restricting the visitors to 87-8 off their allotted 40 overs.

Best of the Bottesford bowlers were Josh Beeston (4-11) and Tom Waddington (3-15).

In reply, Bottesford reached target in the 29th over.

Skipper Will Seymour led the way, top scoring with 32 before he was bowled, whilst fellow opener Sameer Gupta notched 16 runs.

Third man Simon Claricoats only made it to two when he was bowled, as was John Haywood who made it 10 runs further.

Chris Dibley (18no) and Nick Cookson (1no) saw out the chase.

Division K

Kimberley Institute 4th 109

Claypole 1st 110-3

(Claypole won by six wickets)

Claypole lost the toss and were put out to field, bowling Kimberley all out in the 36th over.

Pick of the Claypole bowlers were Mattew Revill (3-27) and Joe Dickinson (3-36).

In reply, Claypole reached target in the 32nd over.

Joe Dickinson reached 29 runs when he was stumped, whilst fellow opener Jack Butler carried his bat for 43.

Third man Matt Taylor was bowled for 15 and Freddie Adcock was stumped for a duck.

Joe Attewell (6no) was the last to join Butler at the crease as the pair completed the chase.

Division M

Bingham 3rd 124

Beeston & Toton Sycamore 2nd 39

Bingham lost the toss and were put in to bat.

Skipper Paul Maylard-Mason opened with 16 before he was caught, whilst his partner made it to nine when he was bowled.

Third man Jonathan Lamley was caught with his top scoring 44 the backbone to the innings.

Samuel Smith was out lbw for a single whilst Nathan Hartland and Evie Hornby were both caught for ducks.

Richard Woodhouse added 14 to the tally and was then bowled, with James Shepherd going the same way for 10.

Both bowled for ducks were Ben Wallis and Riley Woodhouse, leaving Holly Vaughan (7no) stranded at the crease.

In reply, Bingham bowled Beeston all out in the 19th over, the pick of the bowlers being Holly Vaughan (5-10) and James Shepherd (3-13).

Division N

Burton Joyce 2nd 55

Bottesford 2nd 56-7

(Bottesford won by three wickets)

Bottesford won the toss and elected to field, skittling Burton Joyce all out in the 22nd over.

Best of the Bottesford bowlers were Ben Allmen (5-19) and Hannah Priest (2-14).

In reply, Bottesford reached target in the 29th over at the expense of seven wickets.

Skipper Chris Morris top scored with 20 before he was caught, whilst fellow opener Ian Roberts was bowled for a single run.

Hannah Priest added seven before she was bowled, as was Liam Roberts for a duck.

Both Stuart Palmer and Simon Baldon were out lbw for a duck, whilst Gareth Evans was caught for seven.

Josh Pacey (5no) and Ben Allmen (4no) completed the run chase.